América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

AMX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 868,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

