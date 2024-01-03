American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $187.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,496. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $188.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.39.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

