Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Update

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,450,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 15,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,267,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,836. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

