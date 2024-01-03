Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 16,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
APLE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
