apricus wealth LLC Sells 33,989 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,989 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. 6,501,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,298,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

