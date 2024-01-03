Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 692,600 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Arcimoto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV remained flat at $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 52,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 95,768 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.

