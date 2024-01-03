Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Update

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,100 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 695.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

ARIS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 369,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,861. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $501.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.