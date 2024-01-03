Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Up 11.7% in December

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 9,140,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ASAN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 2,819,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 140,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,535,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,050,072 shares in the company, valued at $852,076,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 140,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,050,072 shares in the company, valued at $852,076,803.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 783,766 shares of company stock valued at $13,932,723 and have sold 33,940 shares valued at $648,707. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

