ASD Price Reaches $0.0532 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $35.12 million and $3.14 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00018603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,868.09 or 1.00167398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011543 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010736 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00195861 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05614865 USD and is up 13.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,444,334.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

