Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $3,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

