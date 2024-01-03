Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,267 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 65,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 221,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 31,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,875 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

