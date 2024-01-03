Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,872,272.79 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $1,872,272.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,336,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total transaction of $2,019,292.23.

On Friday, December 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total transaction of $1,992,673.80.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.16, for a total transaction of $1,954,435.56.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $1,889,084.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total value of $1,877,382.21.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total value of $1,730,857.23.

On Friday, December 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total value of $1,578,728.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $1,600,319.79.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $1,624,301.10.

On Monday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded down $6.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.05. 1,304,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,211. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 737.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

