ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.00

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.96), with a volume of 54911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.93).

ATOME Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.24 million and a PE ratio of -576.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

About ATOME Energy

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

