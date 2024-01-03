ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.74 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,561,401.294 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.85739413 USD and is up 10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,855,718.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

