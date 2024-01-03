Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

CAR traded down $8.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.09. The company had a trading volume of 752,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,740. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average of $200.68. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $21.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 75.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,892,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

