Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $134.63 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $134.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $8.05 or 0.00018785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,170,271 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.01459899 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $85,722,617.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

