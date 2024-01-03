Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $143.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $8.00 or 0.00018572 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.07 or 1.00046497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011709 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010837 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00201717 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,174,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.01459899 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $85,722,617.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

