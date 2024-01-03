Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. 811,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,813. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $57.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axos Financial

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.