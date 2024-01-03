Baby Doge Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $209.05 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $209.05 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002702 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,323,143.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

