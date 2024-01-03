Bailard Inc. Has $21.88 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DHR traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.14. 1,491,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,706. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

