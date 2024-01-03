Bailard Inc. Has $7.31 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 368.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 107,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,080,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,190,000 after acquiring an additional 43,047 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

