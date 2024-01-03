Bailard Inc. Sells 10,055 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,292. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

