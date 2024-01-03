Balancer Hits Market Capitalization of $220.68 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Balancer has a total market cap of $220.68 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00009472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 60,995,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,313,124 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

