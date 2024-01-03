Bangor Savings Bank Buys 358 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,183 shares of company stock valued at $848,656. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. 4,633,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,180. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

