Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,916,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

