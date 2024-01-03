Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 638,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

