Bangor Savings Bank Has $14.76 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.82. 182,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,426. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

