Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.33 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,182. The firm has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $591.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

