Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.35. 207,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,061. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

