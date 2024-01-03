Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.57. The company had a trading volume of 909,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,378. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

