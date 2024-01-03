Bangor Savings Bank Sells 131 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.13. 2,261,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.24 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,262,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,091,297 shares of company stock worth $263,517,241. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

