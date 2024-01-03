Bangor Savings Bank Sells 197 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 16.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,741. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

