Bangor Savings Bank Sells 67 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

LMT stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.15. 495,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

