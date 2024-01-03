Bangor Savings Bank Sells 717 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,776,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,018. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

