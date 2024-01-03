Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 799,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Salesforce worth $1,563,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.77. 2,384,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,123. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.24 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,262,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,091,297 shares of company stock worth $263,517,241. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

