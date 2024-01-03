Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,383,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,434,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 24,270,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,044,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

