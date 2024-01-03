Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582,366 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 182,955 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Adobe worth $3,356,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.26 on Wednesday, reaching $572.81. 1,370,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,319. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

