BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 4,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0853 per share. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

