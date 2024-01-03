BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,415 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 2,176,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,551. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

