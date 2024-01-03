BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Trading Up 0.5%

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.44 and last traded at C$10.43. Approximately 153,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 190,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.38.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.28.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th.

