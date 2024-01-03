BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.19 and last traded at C$9.17. Approximately 54,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 63,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.