BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHF remained flat at $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 516,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,549. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Featured Stories
