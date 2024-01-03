BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DHF remained flat at $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 516,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,549. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

