Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 13,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,462,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $898.36 million, a PE ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.