Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells $56,286.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 2nd, Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00.
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
