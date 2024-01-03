Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells $56,286.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

