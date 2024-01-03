Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Down 3.6%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 57,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 30,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Brixton Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project comprises 95 claims covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 579 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

