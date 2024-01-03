Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BR stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $197.18. 399,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,030. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

