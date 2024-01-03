Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,809,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,267 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BBU traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.79 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $22.72.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -624.84%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

