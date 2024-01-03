Canal Insurance CO Acquires Shares of 40,000 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 608,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,993,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,318. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.31. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

