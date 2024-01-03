Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.80 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $19.80 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,233.50 or 0.05170036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00033531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00023082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001925 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,498,916,809 coins and its circulating supply is 35,370,794,337 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

