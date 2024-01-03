Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF remained flat at $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 74,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,344. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 8,875.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 697,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,932.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

